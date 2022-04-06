TN Advocate Teaches Man Lesson With 'Safety Pin' After Molestation Attempt Inside Bus

A 28-year-old female lawyer taught a lesson to a man who tried to sexually assault her on the moving bus with a safety pin. Police arrested the 40-year-old man on April 3.

The woman, hailing from Kaveripakkam of Vellore district, is working as an advocate in the Madras High Court. On the day of the incident, she boarded a government bus along with her mother from the Koyambedu bus stand at 9 pm.

Apparently, the bus left without a conductor as the woman was traveling on a non-stop bus. Shortly after the bus departed, a person’s hand reached out to the seat where the woman was sitting. Meanwhile, the woman who noticed this initially tapped the hand with her mobile phone. Yet the person in the back seat who did not restrain tried to sexually harass the woman again through the crease of the front seat. This time, the woman videotaped the sexual assault on her mobile phone, as well as defending herself by stabbing the man’s hand with a safety pin.

Following this, the person allegedly tried to beat the woman by talking obscenely. Sooner, the bus was diverted to the Maduravoyal police station and a complaint was lodged with the police against the man.

Following the complaint from the woman, the police immediately registered a case and arrested the 40-year-old Raghavan belonging to Krishnagiri.

