TN Army Jawan Murder Case: All 9 Accused Arrested, DMK Responds to Councillor's Involvement

After a 28-year-old Army man was allegedly beaten to death in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnanagiri district, all nine accused have now been caught and sent to police remand, according to Krishnagiri SP Saroj Thakur.

Lance Naik M Prabhu, the Army officer was allegedly beaten up over an argument on February 8 and had been battling in the hospital for 6 days, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

A DMK councillor Chinnasamy is under scanner over his involvement in the argument that resulted in Prabhu’s death.

The ruling DMK responded to the incident and said that the police had taken the necessary action in the murder case. “It was a local issue where a small argument escalated and resulted in murder. All those involved have been arrested," DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said on Thursday.

According to reports, the scuffle broke out after Prabhu’s sister used the water tank near the Panchayat office for washing clothes. What started off as an argument between the two parties reportedly led to physical attacks between the two groups.

The ward councillor is said to have gotten into a fight with Prabhu’s brother Prabhakaran who is also an army officer. When Prabhu tried to break them up, the councillor and his men began beating Prabhu. He was severely injured after the fight.

Reports suggest that Prabhu was beaten with iron rods and sticks, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Hosur district and was undergoing treatment there before he died in the hospital.

The Nagarasampatty police altered the case from IPC section 307 - attempt to murder to section 302 - murder.

BJP State chief K Annamalai expressed shock and anger over the incident and said in a tweet “soldiers are not safe in their hometown due to DMK anarchy. The DMK and its allied parties have turned to the extent of threatening their families, attacking and even killing soldiers who are protecting the country at the border, risking their lives. Tamil Nadu chief minister has the police in his hands," he said calling for strict action against the accused.

