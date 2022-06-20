TN SSLC Results Hit a Five-Year Low, Fewer Gets Get Through in Written Exam After Covid-19

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the result of the TN SSLC exam 2022 today, June 20. Candidates who took the examination can check the TN SSLC result at tnresults.nic.in at 12 noon. Candidates who took the TN SSLC examination can check the result at the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Follow the exam result updates on the Result live updates.

The total pass percentage this year is 90.07 per cent. This is the lowest pass percentage in the last five years. In the last two years, the Tamil Nadu Board did not conduct exams and was declaring results based on an alternative modes of assessment. While the +2 results have shown improvement from the pre-pandemic levels, in SSC, the pass percentage is lower than that in 2020, 2019, and 2018.

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2022 90.07% 2021 100% 2020 100% 2019 95.17% 2018 95.50%

Meanwhile, some traditions have continued. This year also girl students have performed better than the boys. This year girls passed percentage is 8.55 per cent more than boys. Here is the analysis for the TN SSLC exam 2022 results, with the total pass percentage and other details.

In Tamil Nadu 10th result, Kanyakumari has shown the best results as 97.22% of students from the region have managed to clear the exam. In contrast, with only 81.25% of students clearing exams, Dindigul is the worst-performing region.

TN SSLC Results 2022: Pass percentage

Girls pass percentage is 8.55 per cent more than boys

Total number of Girls pass: 427073 (94.38 per cent)

Total number of Boys pass: 394920 (85.83 per cent)

TN SSLC Results 2022: Check result statistics

Total number of students who appeared: 912620

Total number of Girls who appeared: 452499

Total number of Boys appeared: 460120

Total number of Transgender: 1

Overall pass percentage: 90.07 percent

Total number of students passed: 821994

This year a total of 912620 students appeared for the exam, of which about 90 per cent have passed the exam. As per the result analysis, this year most students have performed best in their English exam, followed by language and science papers. As per the additional information provided, among all the district government schools, Perambalur has shown the best exam performance.

