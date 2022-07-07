To Celebrate 100 Days of Yogi Govt 2.0, PM Modi in Varanasi Today; Will Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 553 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Thursday. During his visit PM Modi will inaugurate thirty schemes worth Rs 553.76 crore and lay the foundation stone of 13 projects worth Rs 1,220.58 crore. After reaching Varanasi at 2 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art centralized midday meal kitchen in LT College, following which he will interact with about twenty children present there.

After this, at 2:45 pm, at the Rudraksh International Convention Center, PM Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam on the implementation of the National Education Policy. Around 4 in the evening, the prime minister will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, where he will interact with the players and lay the foundation stones and inauguration of schemes worth crores.

This visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being considered special in many ways. In the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP won all the eight seats in Varanasi and the Yogi government returned to the state.

Due to developmental works in Varanasi “on par with international level", the influx of tourists is increasing day by day. Being the MP of Varanasi, PM Modi is making Ganga pollution free to take care of the health of the tourists visiting his parliamentary constituency. PM will launch 500 CNG boats in river Ganga in his visit to Kashi today on 7th July. The boats which were earlier running on diesel and petrol have now been converted to CNG. The world’s first floating CNG station has been built at Namo Ghat.

