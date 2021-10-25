To Cut Long Queues, DMRC Opens More Gates at Different Metro Stations

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to open additional gates at various metro stations throughout the NCR while also ensuring the COVID-19 norms, including social distancing. Following the move, 61.69 percent of gates have been opened at Delhi Metro stations at present. Despite that, there are about 92 stations where only one gate is functioning.

The metro station gates were closed in March last year during the first wave of the novel coronavirus. The metro services were halted during the second wave of Coronavirus for 48 days this year. Since then, DMRC is continuously taking measures to reduce the waiting time outside stations.

Delhi Metro services resumed on June 7 this year after the Covid-19 infections started declining. The trains, at the time, were in service with only 50 percent seating capacity, following COVID-19 restrictions and only 257 gates were opened at 253 metro stations. Since not many gates were opened, there were long queues of passengers outside the metro stations during peak hours.

However, 332 gates were opened by the end of July, there is a provision to operate the metro with full seating capacity.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, now a total of 414 gates have been opened at stations, but according to the DMRC website, only 274 gates are in function.

For the unversed, commuters can get information about the number of gates opened at respective stations by visiting the official DMRC website. Around 30 lakh people used to travel daily before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The number has fallen dramatically to just 10 lakh people after the second wave of coronavirus.

