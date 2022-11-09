To Make Bharat Aatmanirbhar: PM to Inaugurate Telangana Fertiliser Plant on November 12

In a step towards self-sufficiency or Aatmanirbharta in urea production, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a fertiliser plant at Ramagundam in Telangana on November 12. The foundation stone for the Ramagundam Project was laid by the PM on August 7, 2016.

Since 2014, the PM has taken special efforts for revival of fertiliser plants lying closed for many years, increasing indigenous fertiliser production and its timely supply to farmers.

In December 2021, the PM dedicated to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was also laid by him on July 22, 2016. This plant was lying shut for more than 30 years, it was revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore.

Last October, the Barauni Plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) also commenced urea production. The government had mandated HURL to revive the Barauni plant with an estimated investment of more than Rs 8,300 crore with urea production capacity of 12.7 LMTPA.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the revival of the Sindri Fertilizer project of HURL on May 25, 2018. It is also expected to be commissioned shortly. Similarly, he had also laid the foundation stone for revival of the Talcher fertiliser project on September 22, 2018. This plant is based on coal gasification technology and is expected to be commissioned in 2024. Operationalization of all these urea plants at Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni and Talcher will add to 63.5 LMT per annum of urea, leading to reduction in the import.

The government notified the New Urea Policy, 2015 for existing 25 gas-based urea units with the objective of maximising indigenous urea production; promoting energy efficiency in urea production; and rationalising subsidy burden on the government.

The implementation of NUP-2015 has led to additional production from the existing gas based urea units due to which the actual production of urea has increased significantly.

