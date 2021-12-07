To Minimise Delays Due To Fog, Railways To Provide These 3 Facilities To Passengers

With the winter season setting in, trains have started running late and one of the main reasons behind the delay is the fog. And therefore, the Indian Railways has planned to offer benefits to the passengers to make their lives a lot easier. For starters, passengers will be able to know the exact location of any train through a text message. Besides, they will also get all the relevant information from the GPS clock installed at the station.

Information at the station will be available from GPS clocks

The work is underway to increase the number of GPS clocks at the stations that will help the passengers get the relevant information about the trains. With this, the passengers will get the minute-to-minute information of the train even when they are camped in on the platform. GPS-based clocks are currently working at 85 stations including West Central Railway Bhopal, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Bina, Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

With these clocks, the arrival timings of the trains at their respective stations are updated. As things stand, information about the arrival of trains was available only on the railway portal.

>No delays due to fog:

A new fog device has also been put to use and this will help train be on time despite the fog during winters. West-Central Railway is installing 604 fog safety devices in trains. At present, these devices have also been installed in 302 trains. Each train has two devices so that there is a backup that can be used by a loco-pilot if the first one fails. There is also a crew-operated fog safety device, similar to the walkie-talkie, that is also being used by the loco pilots.

>Frequent updates via SMS

The correct information of any train getting delayed will now be sent to the passenger through SMS on the mobile. With this, the passenger will not have to wait for the arrival of the train by sitting at the station. With this information, passengers can accordingly plan their trip and make use of the information in the best possible way.

