To Rein in Inflating Prices Driven by Incessant Rain, TN Govt To Sell Vegetables at Slashed Rates

The Tamil Nadu government will procure tonnes of vegetables, especially tomatoes, every day and retail them in farm-fresh outlets across select districts to combat the vegetable price inflation on the back of heavy rains in the state.

The state wil buy 15 metric tonnes of tomato, which has been the worst hit as incessant rainfall and subsequent flooding hit supply at the retailers’ ends.

In a press release, the government said that cooperative departments would be deployed to procure all vegetables and sell them through the 65 farm fresh outlets across districts.

As part of the first phase, TN will sell vegetables in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi and a few other districts.

The outlets would sell tomatoes at Rs 85-100 while the going rate has been above Rs 130 a kilo, and at some retail units in Chennai it has scaled even higher.

Agri market experts say the intense rainfall and ensuing disruption to transport has throttled supply, making wholesale arrivals susceptible to variations.

Rains battered Chennai between November 18-20 on the back of a low pressure system that showered rains up to 20.5 cm at some locations in Chennai, and other northern districts.

The IMD has predicted another spell of very heavy rainfall in Chennai and other districts during November 25-27 after the formation of a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

