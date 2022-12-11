Home » News » India » Woman Molested, Toddler Killed after Being Flung Out of Speeding Cab on Mumbai-Ahd Highway

The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday morning when the woman and her daughter were returning from Pelhar to Poshere tehsil in a shared cab

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 09:22 IST

Palghar, India

The ten-month-old girl died on the spot, police said. (Representational/File)
A ten-month-old child died after she was flung from a moving cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway while her mother was allegedly molested by the car’s driver and co-passengers.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday morning when the woman and her daughter were returning from Pelhar to Poshere tehsil in a shared cab with other passengers.

The woman alleged that on the way the cab driver and some co-passengers molested her and when she resisted, her child was snatched and flung out of the speeding car.

The toddler died on the spot, police said.

The woman too was pushed out and sustained serious injuries, the police said. She has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment, they said.

A case has been registered in the Mandvi police station in Palghar district under IPC 304 and 354, against one Vijay Kushwaha for allegedly molesting the woman, as per ANI.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: December 11, 2022, 09:06 IST
last updated: December 11, 2022, 09:22 IST
