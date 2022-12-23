'Told My Kids to Get Jobs & Settle Abroad': RJD Leader Abdul Siddiqui Claims 'Atmosphere Not Good' in India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said he has asked his daughter and son to get jobs, take citizenship if possible and settle abroad.

Siddiqui, a former minister in Bihar, said this while mentioning that the Muslim community has been facing insecurity in India.

Speaking at an event in Bihar last week, the RJD leader said: “I have a son who studies in Harvard University and a daughter, who has passed out from the London School of Economics. I told them to work there only… and if possible, get citizenship and settle."

The RJD leader added he told his children that the atmosphere in India has become such that he doesn’t know whether the two will be to bear it or not.

To back up his claim, the leader said: “You can understand how painful it is for a man to tell his children to leave their motherland. But the time has come."

Siddiqui was participating in an event on December 17, which was organised by Dainik Pyari Urdu, to felicitate Bihar council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur.

