Were Told to Focus More on Poonch, Rajouri, Other Jammu Districts: Intel Sources on Amit Shah’s J&K Visit | Exclusive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah advised the security establishment to focus more on Poonch, Rajouri and other border districts of Jammu during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence sources told News18.

“All corps commanders were there… We have been told to focus more on Jammu basically given the recent incidents, particularly the Poonch, Rajouri and border districts," a source said.

During his J&K visit, the Home Minister also spoke over phone to the families of the victims of the Rajouri terror attacks and lauded their resilience in the face of a “grave tragedy".

Though Shah intended to meet the families in person in Dhangri village, the inclement weather forced him to changes his plans and he talked to them on the phone, reports said.

The Home Minister arrived in Jammu on Friday and reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory at a high-level meeting.

“I have come here to meet the victims of the terror attack in Rajouri and share their grief. The visit cannot happen due to inclement weather but I have talked to the members of all the seven victim families on phone," Shah, who was flanked by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, said.

“Their courage is an example for the country and all of them were of the view that this is our region and we will not leave (under terror threat)," he said.

Shah said some of the families had come from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and they are upbeat in their resolve to fight terrorists despite such a major incident.

“The resilience of the families to fight the situation even after facing such a grave tragedy means a lot," he added.

The families of the terror attack victims said the Union Home Minister assured them that strong action will be taken against those involved in the civilian killings.

Five people were killed in terrorist firing in Dhangri village of Rajouri on January 1, while two children lost their lives in an IED explosion the next day.

