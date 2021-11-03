Tollywood Heroes Who Came From The Family Of Film Directors

It is a trend in the film industry that often the sons of heroes become heroes or at least try their luck in acting. Very few star kids chose a profession other than acting. The simple reason behind this is that since they have an acting background their entry in the industry becomes easier. However, becoming successful is a different thing altogether. Not only the sons of the actors but the sons of some directors are now entering the Telugu film industry as actors. There are also a number of heroes in Tollywood who come from the family of directors.

Akash Puri, also known as Master Akash, is an actor and the son of well-known Telugu director Puri Jagannadh. His career started as a child artist and now he is well recognized. Santosh Shoban, son of director Sobhan, is also an actor who worked as a child artist in the industry. The actor is now doing well in his career. Tottempudi Gopichand, an actor who is known for his role in action films is the son of director T Krishna. Actor Allari Naresh is the son of late director E V V Satyanarayana. Satynarayan’s another son Aryan Rajesh is also a well-known actor.

Advertisement

Aadhi Pinisetty, son of director Ravi Raja Pinisetty, is an actor who has received a lot of appreciation for some of his films. Vaibhav Reddy is an actor who mainly works in Tamil film industry. He made his debut with Telugu film Govada and is the son of Telugu director A Kodandarami Reddy. Actor Arun Kumar Desari, known for his Telugu films, is the son of director Dasari Narayana Rao.

Prakash Rao Kovelamudi, son of director Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, also tried his luck in acting. Last but not the least, Son of veteran film director and producer M S Raju, Sumanth Ashwin is an actor who appears in Telugu films.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.