A video of Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, trying to bargain with a roadside seller on corn cobs being sold at Rs 15 each has taken the internet by storm with netizens saying that the minister is also feeling the pinch of inflation.

“Going from Seoni to Mandla today. Tasted the local corn. All of us should purchase food items from local farmers and shopkeepers. This will ensure employment for them, and unadulterated goods," he tweeted on Thursday.

In a video posted by Kulaste on his Twitter account, the BJP leader, a Minister of State in the ministries of Steel, and Rural Development can be seen coming out of the vehicle and asking the boy to prepare three corn cobs for him.

In the video, the minister is taken aback when the corn seller quotes his rate, saying that corn is available for free here. “Rs 45? You sell it at such a high cost? " he is heard asking.

The shopkeeper responds that Rs 15 is the standard rate and he did not increase the cost because Kulaste has a car.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties came down heavily on the minister while targeting the Center over the price rise.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) social media convener Y Sathish Reddy said in a tweet, “Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, finds Rs 15 too expensive for corn sold by a poor street vendor. How about the prices of Fuel, Cylinder & other essentials sir?"

“He is so poor that Rs 15 for a piece of corn is too expensive for him. Imagine the situation of ordinary citizens," tweeted Madhya Pradesh Congress’ media department chairman KK Mishra.

Netizens also reacted to the viral video slamming him for finding Rs 15 per corn cob expensive.

“This is Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, he is finding the price of 15 rupees of corn sold by a poor street vendor is very expensive," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user said, “Faggan Ji, if ₹15 corn is costly for you. Now we are paying ₹20 for one copy of tea, after new GST increase on packed milk."

“Now the minister is feeling the pinch of inflation,“ a Twitterati said.

