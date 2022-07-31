Top ITBP Officer Sanjay Arora Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as Commissioner of Police of Delhi.

Sanjay Arora is currently serving as the Director General (DG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

An official notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday that, “Police Division, MHA vide OM No.l-21019/09/2022-IPS.III dated 31.07.2022 has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for intercadre deputation of Sh. Sanjay Arora, JPS (TN: 1988) from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT Cadre.

“In pursuance of the said approval, Sh. Sanjay Arora, JPS (TN: 1988) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1st August, 2022 or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later and till further orders," it further said.

Consequently, SL Thaosen, the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been given additional charge of DG ITBP till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further order, MHA said.

