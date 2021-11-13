All You Need to Know About Milind Teltumbde, Top Naxal Reportedly Killed in Gunfight With Maha Police's C-60 Battalion

Milind Teltumbde, one of the key top naxals who is suspected to be killed in encounter by C-60 of Maharashtra police, was also involved in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad Case. He was brain behind various naxal programs as well and used to operate at top level.

According to NIA chargesheet in the Bhima Koregaon case, he along with other accused slapped with almost 2 dozen of charges including UAPA.

>ALSO READ | Bhima Koregaon Accused Milind Teltumbde Among 26 Naxals Gunned Down in Gadchiroli: Sources

NIA in its chargesheet filed in 2020 says that its investigation revealed that the accused persons Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Stan Swamy conspired with other accused persons to further the ideology of terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and abetted violence, brought into hatred and incited disaffection towards the Government established by law and promoted enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste and community.

Advertisement

“The absconding accused Milind Teltumbde also organised training camps for imparting weapons training to other accused persons," NIA had said.

The Anti-terror investigation agency also said in its chargesheet that Milind discussed about the Elgar Parishad discussed about the program to members and responsible for execution.

“It is also established that as per the evidence on record that in June 2018 absconding accused Milind Teltumbde discussed about the Elgar Parishad Programme which was organized at Pune and the subsequent in-roads made by the CPI (Maoist) in the organization and execution through the members of Kabir Kala Munch and other frontal organizations," NIA said.

>ALSO READ | Koregaon-Bhima Probe Panel Suspends Hearing Until Maha Govt Provides Suitable Premises for Functioning

The case arose out of Vishram Baug Police station, Pune regarding inciting people and giving provocative speeches during Elgar Parishad organized at Shaniwarwada, Pune by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch on December 31, 2017, which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property in the State of Maharashtra.

During investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation were in contact with the organizers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case so as to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities.

Advertisement

Meet C-60 heroes

The team which eliminated almost two dozen of naxals in one single encounter started with just 60 commandos now has female staff as well.

Advertisement

“To contain the naxal menace, initially the C-60 force comprising 60 police personnel was constituted in the year 1992 – a innovative concept introduced by K.P. Raghuvanshi, the then S.P. Gadchiroli," Maharashtra police said.

The men of this wing were imparted trainings in various types of guerrilla warfare from reputed training institutes in the country including Greyhound in Hyderabad, Hazaribag in Bihar, UOTC and AUOTC from Nagpur, etc.

The team has also eliminated a dozen of naxals few months back this year. Thirteen Maoists were killed in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli in an operation carried out by the elite C-60 commandos.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.