Top Odisha Bureaucrats Review Development Work at Cut-off Areas of Malkangiri by Reaching on Horses

Odisha’s top officials led by Deputy Secretary Trilochan Mohanty of Panchayatraj Department reviewed the development project work in the tribal district of Malkangiri.

The 6-member official team reviewed the project work and saw the different developmental work by reaching the cut-off area on horses. The team visited the underdeveloped Swabhiman area also.

Bala Mikund Bhuyan, Project Director, Malkangiri said, “As a public servant, we are trying to reach the people and solve the problem. It is our top priority. The people of the remote area to get the benefits of different schemes is our motto. The top officials led by Deputy Secretary Trilochan Mohanty has reviewed all the developmental works. It is a matter of pride for us to share the development with them. We are happy."

“For the first time, we saw those top officials reaching us and trying to know our real conditions. Though Gurupriya Setu has become a ray of hope for us, still some areas are also cut off. We are happy to see the top officers in our village. We are hopeful that all the genuine problems will be solved soon," said a local people of the Swabhiman area.

The State government is being focused on the development of the Swabhiman area in Malkangiri district. Local people are also happy to see the bureaucrats near them.

