Tourism Boom Revisits Kerala after Pandemic, 72.48% Jump in Number of Domestic Travellers in Q1 2022

After being battered by the Covid pandemic, the tourism sector in Kerala is back on track, the state government has said.

Kerala attracted 3.8 million domestic tourists and registered a 72.48 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.2 million footfalls in the same period in 2021, state tourism minister PA Muhammad Riyas said.

Ernakulam district saw the highest number of domestic tourists (811,426), followed by Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Thrissur, and Wayanad. The significant increase of 16 lakh tourists in the first month of the current year shows that Kerala tourism has recovered from the impact of the pandemic, said the minister.

Riyas also said that the maintenance of tourism centres remains a problem. To resolve this issue, the state government is planning to start a tourism club in each college. The maintenance and marketing of the tourism centres will be done by students. This project will be implemented across the state with the support of the higher education department.

As for foreign tourist arrivals, the number went up from 14,489 in the first quarter of 2021 to 43,547 during the same period of the current year. Visitors from abroad were mainly focused on the Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts.

The minister also said that the positive growth is a result of a 360-degree marketing campaign conducted by Kerala tourism from October to December 2021. The campaign, which meticulously used all available media to connect with tourists, projected the state as a safe destination of diverse experiences for domestic as well as foreign visitors. Kerala also made a mark in the travel and tourism fair in Ahmedabad, highlighting the central theme “A change of air".

Kerala tourism also organised the first business-to-business meets in the European cities of Madrid and Milan, besides Muscat and Manama in West Asia.

The tourism department has also launched a WhatsApp chatbot “Maya", which is a virtual tour guide.

