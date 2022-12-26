Tracking Bharat Gaurav Trains: 22 Service Providers Registered, 4 Allotted Rakes, Says Rly Ministry

A total of 22 service providers have registered on the Bharat Gaurav Trains portal and four of these have been allotted rakes by the Indian Railways as per their demand, according to the Railway Ministry.

Further, during this financial year up to November 30, at least 26 commercial trips have been operated under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme, including 10 trips from Tamil Nadu through various service providers and two from Odisha.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha session, the Ministry also informed that it has given about 33% concession on charges for promotion of rail-based tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme from November onwards.

Bharat Gaurav Trains are service provider-managed, theme-based tourist circuit trains. The aim was to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical, natural scenic places to people.

“A total of 22 service providers have registered on Bharat Gaurav Trains portal. Out of these, four service providers have been allotted rakes by Indian Railways as per their demand. During Financial Year 2022-23 (up to November 30), total 26 commercial trips have been operated under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme," the Ministry said in the Lok Sabha.

Under the policy of operation of Bharat Gaurav trains, potential service providers, including public sector undertakings or other entities, who meet the eligibility criteria, can run Bharat Gaurav Trains. The service providers have full flexibility to decide the themes/itineraries for operation of Bharat Gaurav tourist circuit trains depending on market demand and commercial viability. The service providers offer a comprehensive package with facilities of rail transportation, accommodation, meals, local road transport, and sightseeing to the tourists.

“These trains (Bharat Gaurav) run on a standard costing methodology based on haulage charge principles to promote rail-based tourism and not on a profit making model… Under the Bharat Gaurav Trains policy, full flexibility has been given to service providers to decide tariff as they not only offer rail transportation but also facility of en-route accommodation, meals, local road transport, and sightseeing," the ministry further added.

These trains originate from a particular station and run in a route having multiple tourist destinations and terminate at the same originating station.

The Ministry of Railways brought out the theme-based Bharat Gaurav Trains Policy in November 2021. Any individual, partnership firm, or company with valid credentials can apply for registration after paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1 lakh. The composition of the rake shall be a minimum of 14 coaches and a maximum of 20 coaches, including mandatory two Guard Vans.

The service providers can take custody of Bharat Gaurav Trains for a minimum period of two years and a maximum period up to the residual codal life of the coaches.

