Trade Body Seeks Court-monitored Probe in Online Sale of Marijuana on Amazon

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday moved the Gwalior bench of MP High Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the online sale of Marijuana on Amazon terming it highly sensitive issue.

While hearing the petition moved by CAIT, judge GS Ahluwalia reserved the verdict in the matter.

Representing CAIT on the issue before the HC single bench, advocate Shilpi Jain called for a court-monitored probe into the matter saying it’s a sensitive issue. As the matter is an inter-state one, advocate Jain said Narcotics Control Bureau should constitute a separate probe in the matter.

During a lengthy hearing, the counsel representing the MP government challenged the CAIT’s jurisdiction in the matter but the judge Ahluwalia rejected this contention. The traders’ body had filed this Writ Petition with the HC on Dec 7.

MP police have seized around 70 kg Ganja, including 48 kg of the banned substance confiscated by the police in Visakhapatnam in the matter. Many people have been arrested by investigators in Bhind and Visakhapatnam in the probe.

The online Ganja sale racket was busted by Bhind police on Nov 11. The state government has constituted an SIT under DIG Manoj Kumar Singh who had busted this racket as Superintendent of Police, Bhind.

CAIT had fielded a battery of lawyers to present its side during the hearing on Monday.

The matter came to light after some persons based in Bhind and Gwalior, who had got themselves registered on Amazon, sold ganja worth over Rs 1 crore by registering a dubious firm at Visakhapatnam through a fake GST number.

(Inputs from Sushil Kaushik in Gwalior)

