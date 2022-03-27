Trade Unions Call for 2-Day Bharat Bandh From Tomorrow; Banking, Transport to be Affected

A collective forum of trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 against the Centre’s policies ‘affecting workers, farmers, and people’.

The protest, starting from Monday, will also be joined by the banking sector, the All India Bank Employees Association said. The unions have called for a two-day pan-India strike against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the government.

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions held a meeting in Delhi on March 22 to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the two-day all-India strike against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the Central government, according to a statement said.

The bank unions are participating in the strike against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

According to a statement, roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have also decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively), prohibiting any strike by doctors or other categories of the health department employees in the next six months.

The strike notices have been sent to unions in the other sector including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance. It has also appealed to various unions at the state levels to join the strike to oppose the anti-labour policies of the centre.

State Bank of India has said that banking services may also get impacted due to the strike. “We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," the public bank said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. The TMC dispensation, which has been opposed to bandhs as its official policy, said that no casual leave will be granted to employees except in emergency situations such as illness or death in the family.

