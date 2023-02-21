Home » News » India » Traffic Likely to Be Affected Near Janpath Owing to BJP Protest: Delhi Police Advisory

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Traffic is likely to be affected near Janpath in Lutyens’ Delhi for around four hours on Tuesday due to a protest by the Bhartiya Janata Party, police said.

The BJP has planned to hold a demonstration near the residence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi here over remarks of party spokesperson Pawan Khera on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father.

Khera recently referred the prime minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi". He made the statement while criticising the central government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani.

Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father’s name, a common practice in many parts of the country.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to caution the commuters.

“Traffic may be heavy on Janpath today from 1 pm to 5 pm. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience," it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 21, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 14:05 IST
