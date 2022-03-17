Traffic Woes in Mumbai to Worsen as Repair Work on Three Flyovers to Begin Next Month

Traffic woes for Mumbaikars are likely to get aggravated as repair work on three major flyovers on Western Express Highway (WEH) is expected to begin by next month. The repair will be carried out on the Aarey Colony, Dattapada, and National Park flyovers, reported Free Press Journal.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be looking over the repair work and has roped in Freyssinet, a build, and repair firm, for the project. Freyssinet won the bid for the repair work after MSRDC floated an open tender inviting experienced agencies.

As per an MSRDC official, the design work of the National Park flyover has already been completed, which includes the design of the bearings as well. Whereas, the designing work on the other two flyovers is in progress. The official also stated that the repair work is likely to begin by April as the manufacturing of the bearings for the National Park flyover has started.

“We are waiting for the bearings and soon the flyover repair work is expected to begin. The timeline is of next month but we haven’t finalised the dates yet," Shashikant Sontakke, chief engineer of MSRDC, was quoted as saying. Sontakke asserted that the repair work for three flyovers will be done one by one and that commuters will not face any traffic inconvenience due to it.

Further, Sontakke highlighted that the majority of the repair work will be carried out during the night to ensure smooth vehicular movement. He also said that they will coordinate with the Mumbai traffic police and take care of the traffic blocks in the city.

“We aim to begin the work before this monsoon itself if the work starts by next month," Sontakke added. He also said that the completion might get delayed if the contractor takes more time installing the specially designed bearings.

The Dattapada, Aarey Colony, and National Park flyovers are 22 years old and will undergo major repair work for the first time. Mumbaikars, who were already witnessing traffic snarls, are likely to face more traffic issues when the repair work for these flyovers begins.

