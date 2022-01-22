Train Cancelled? Here's Step-by-step Guide to Get Refund from Indian Railways for Online Tickets

>Indian Railways Refund: If you have an e-ticket but the train you were supposed to travel on gets cancelled due to any reason, you don’t have to go anywhere to get your ticket cancelled. The money automatically gets refunded when the train gets cancelled. Thus, there is no need to file the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). If the train gets late for more than 3 hours and the passenger does not travel on it, the TDR needs to be filed before the train departs.

Here’s step-by-step guide

>Step 1: To file TDR, one needs to log in on the IRCTC website or the mobile app, go to my account and select the option for my transaction.

>Step 1: Click on File TDR. To get the counter ticket cancelled online, click on this link

https://www.operations.irctc.co.in/ctcan/SystemTktCanLogin.jsf

>Step 3: After filling in your PNR number, train number and captcha, tick the box of cancellation rules.

>Step 4: Click on the Submit button. Now you will receive an OTP on the number you gave on the form while booking.

>Step 5: Click on Submit after entering the OTP. You will be able to see the details of your PNR.

>Step 6: After verifying the PNR details, click on the cancel ticket option. After this, you will be able to see the refund amount on the page. You will also get a confirmation message on the number given on the booking form which will have the information of PNR and refund.

Railway puts up a list of cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. NTES app also has information about this. You will have to check the railway website to know the status of the train. If a person wants to see the entire list of cancelled trains, they should click on the Exceptional Trains section on the railway website.

You can also gather this information from the NTES app. Trains are getting cancelled because of bad weather and fog. On Thursday, the Indian Railways cancelled around 400 trains and changed the route of many others.

