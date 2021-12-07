Home » News » India » Train Passengers With Online Bookings Can Now Change Boarding Stations. Here's How

Train Passengers With Online Bookings Can Now Change Boarding Stations. Here's How

The facility is not available on tickets booked via travel agents.
The facility is not available on tickets booked via travel agents.

If you have booked tickets online, you can change the boarding station by visiting the IRCTC website.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: December 07, 2021, 14:15 IST

The passengers travelling on trains can now change their boarding stations, 24 hours before their journey commences. The boarding station can be changed as per the rules of IRCTC, which gives the facility to all the passengers who booked their tickets online. The facility is not available on tickets booked via travel agents.

If the passenger wishes to change boarding station, one has to make changes online, 24 hours before the departure of the train. Once the boarding station is changed, the passenger cannot catch the train from the original boarding station. As per the rules of IRCTC, change in the boarding station can be done only once.

If you board a train from the station other than the boarding station without changing the ticket, you will have to pay the penalty as well as the difference in fare between the boarding point and the revised boarding point.

Advertisement

>Here are the easy steps to change the boarding station:

RELATED NEWS

If you have booked tickets online, you can change the boarding station by visiting the IRCTC website irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

Enter the login credentials

Select your train by clicking on the ‘Booking Ticket History’ option. Now go to ‘change boarding point’.

Select the new boarding station for the train from where you want to catch the train. Click on confirm.

Now, when you click on ‘OK’, you will receive a message about the change in the boarding station.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 07, 2021, 14:15 IST