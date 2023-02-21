Home » News » India » Train Stopped in Rajasthan's Dholpur After Bomb Threat That Turns Out to Be Hoax Call

Train Stopped in Rajasthan's Dholpur After Bomb Threat That Turns Out to Be Hoax Call

The train was stopped at the Dholpur railway station following the call which later turned out to be hoax, police said

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 13:18 IST

Dhaulpur (Dholpur), India

The train was thoroughly checked but no explosive was found following which the train left the station. (File photo)

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chennai Garib Rath Express was delayed for nearly three hours on Monday after an unidentified person called the authorities and claimed there was a bomb on the train, officials said.

The train was stopped at the Dholpur railway station following the call which later turned out to be hoax, they said.

The train was thoroughly checked but no explosive was found following which the train left the station, officials said.

The call was received on the railways’ toll free number 139 on Monday evening following which authorities stopped the train.

Dholpur station superintendent SK Jain said the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police checked the train but no bomb was found.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

