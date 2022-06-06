Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Kamakhyanagar Birasal Airstrip in Odisha; Pilot Sustains Multiple Injuries

A trainer aircraft crashed on a Birasal airstrip at Kamakshyanar in the Dhenkanal district today.

As per initial reports, a trainee pilot, who was on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, has sustained multiple injuries.

Sources said that the trainer aircraft reportedly fell from a height of 15ft. The pilot was flying solo in the aircraft.

Following the incident, the trainee pilot was initially rushed to the Birasal Community Health Centre (CHC) and was later shifted to Kamakshyanagar hospital.

In an earlier incident, two including a trainee were killed in two-seater aircraft that crashed here in 2020.

