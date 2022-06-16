'Training Through The Rain': Video of 20th Battalion of Assam Police Goes Viral. Here's Why | WATCH

As Assam continued to reel under heavy downpour for the third consecutive day, a video of the cops of the 20th Battalion of Assam Police training amidst torrential rains in Dhubri district has gone viral on social media. In the video, policemen can be seen doing march past and raising ‘1,2,1,2’ slogans in heavy rains with full enthusiasm and dedication.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Assam Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh said, “Training through the Rain at 20th APBn Dhubri."

As per the information received, this exercise was conducted to train the cops for rains since in Assam policemen are always the first respondents in the rain, floods, and any other natural calamities. “We are preparing them to face nature’s fury," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Assam reported two more deaths due to landslides on Wednesday, and the flood situation taking a turn for the worse. Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44, officials said.

In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day. In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileup led to road blockades.

Work to clear the road leading to Nizarapar, where stands Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s residence, was underway, the officials stated. Torrential rain has also damaged two electric poles near Raj Bhavan here.

At least 18 districts in the state are still experiencing heavy showers, with inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta. Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in the 18 districts.

Water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places. Life has come to a standstill in Guwahati due to continued waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-affected.

(with inputs from PTI)

