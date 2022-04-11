Trains Cancelled and Diverted Due to Non-interlocking Work; Check Full List

Indian Railways’ non-interlocking work is currently underway between Sarai Village and Gajra Bahra stations in the Jabalpur division of Madhya Pradesh. Following this, Indian Railways has canceled, short-terminated, and diverted several trains from April 13 to April 19 due to the non-interlocking work.

The trains which have been affected include those operating between Howrah-Bhopal, Singrauli-Nizamuddin and Ahmedabad-Kolkata.

Here’s a list of trains that have been canceled and diverted from April 13 to April 19.

Cancelled Trains:

– Train No. 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli Superfast Express will not run on April 13 and 16.

– Train No. 22166 Singrauli – Bhopal Superfast Express has been canceled on April 14 and 19.

– Train No. 22167 Singrauli - Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express will not begin its journey on April 17.

– Train No. 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Superfast Express will not run-on April 18.

Change of Route

– Train No. 19607 Kolkata-Madar Junction will run on April 14 via Garhwa Road-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.-Prayagraj Chheoki-Satna-Katni Mudwara.

– Train No. 13025 Howrah-Bhopal Express will operate on April 18 via Garhwa Road-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Prayagraj Chheoki-Satna-Katni-Mudwara.

– Train No. 19413 Ahmedabad - Kolkata Weekly Express will commute from Katni-Mudwara-Satna-Prayagraj Chheoki-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.-Garhwa route on April 13.

– Train No. 19414 Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express will operate via Garhwa Road-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Prayagraj Chheoki-Satna-Katni Mudwara instead of its scheduled route on April 16.

– Train No. 19608 Madar Jn.-Kolkata Express will run on Katni-Mudwara-Satna-Prayagraj Chheoki-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.-Garhwa route on April 18.

