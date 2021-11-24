Travel Guidelines You Must Know Before You Plan Your Next Domestic Trip During Covid-19 Pandemic

From November 1, most Indian states have relaxed Covid-19 related travel restrictions. However, some states are wary about the rising cases of coronavirus, and therefore, their rules may be slightly different from the rest. This not only makes planning any domestic trip difficult but also raises many questions about travel guidelines, and finding answers to them is not always easy. Here are some travel restrictions that had been/continues to be in place in India, if you are planning to take a trip to any other Indian state.

>Karnataka

Due to rising Covid cases in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government recently announced fresh restrictions in border areas of the state and incorporated surveillance measures for arrivals from neighbouring states, particularly from Mumbai. According to a media report, the state government said if the travellers comply with the state norms, such travellers will be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative reports for a short visit.

>Assam

According to new rules imposed this August, those fully vaccinated visiting the state of Assam with a COVID-19 negative report will be exempted from taking a compulsory test for Covid-19. In fact, in the later months, Assam relaxed its travel restrictions even more, with the Chief Minister announcing that they are lifting Covid related restrictions in the state, and trying to give a boost to their tourism. So, check out their guidelines before you pack your bags.

>West Bengal

In new guidelines effective from the beginning of this month, all incoming flight passengers to West Bengal will have to be either have the vaccine certificate which proves that they are completely (doubly) vaccinated or show an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours from the time of the flight’s departure. Also, according to West Bengal government guidelines, three times a week, restrictions on travel shall be applied only on flights coming from the cities of Nagpur, Pune and Ahmedabad, said a media report.

>Gujarat

Previously, Surat in Gujarat had made it mandatory to carry RT-PCR test reports while returning to the city after the Diwali holidays, according to a report by Boom Live.

The report further stated, “the pilgrimage centre of Vaishno Devi, located in Jammu & Kashmir has also made a Covid negative test mandatory for visitors to the shrine. You can, however, carry a verifiable RT-PCR of Rapid Antigen Test results to visit the Vaishno Devi."

>Uttarakhand

Amid a steady decline in infection rate in the state, the Uttarakhand government has planned to withdraw coronavirus-induced restrictions from November 20. However, the Dehradun District Magistrate had previously issued standard operation Procedures (SOPs) for those travelling from other states. According to it, those entering the district from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on the Smart City web portal. It was also made compulsory to carry a negative RT-PCR report for those coming from outside states. 50 per cent attendance in gatherings such as marriages was allowed.

>Andaman and Nicobar Island

The travelling restrictions are still in place for inter-island movement in Andaman and Nicobar island. The passengers travelling to the island from the mainland must have two doses certificate whereas for travelling to inter islands there exist other restrictions. All those restrictions can be relaxed to the best possible way for encouraging tourists and entrepreneurs.

(Editor’s note: The travel restrictions are subjected to change depending on state guidelines)

