Travelling to India from UAE? Know Air India Express' New Covid Guidelines For Flyers

The guidelines also mentioned that post-arrival random testing is not required for children under the age of 12.

By: News Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 09:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The guidelines say that all arrivals from UAE should preferably be completely immunised as per the approved primary schedule of Covid vaccination. (File photo: PTI)
A fresh set of guidelines was issued by Air India Express on Tuesday for passengers travelling to India from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The recommendation made by the airline suggested that all flyers must be completely immunized as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country. Masks and physical distancing were some of the other precautions that were asked me to be taken while travelling. However, the guidelines stated that post-arrival random testing is not required for children under the age of 12.

“All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distancing on flights/travel and at all points of entry," the official Twitter handle of Air India Express tweeted.

The Air India Express, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala is notably, India’s first international budget carrier, offering connectivity to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is run by Air India Express Limited, a fully-owned division of Air India.

first published: December 28, 2022, 09:09 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 09:13 IST
