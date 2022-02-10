Treadmill Or The Road? Which Is The Better Option To Go For A Run

Running is one of the straightforward ways to acquire the crucial benefits of exercise. Running can be considered as all forms of cardio and is one of the great ways to improve cardiovascular health, plus it burns calories. While running is a great form of exercise, there’s often a debate over which is better - running on the treadmill or running on the road?

Every runner has their preference, some can’t stand the monotony of the treadmill while others can’t pick up the pace outside and prefer the manual control on the treadmill. But both of the ways have their advantages and disadvantages, take a look at them:

Advantages of Running outside

• Running outside is more enjoyable than being on the treadmill in one room

• Increases person’s motivation to continue exercising

• Running outside gives you access to the fresh air

• Makes you feel more connected to the nature

• Running on a harder surface like roads or tracks strengthens the bones

• Running amidst greenery decreases the depression rates and blood pressure

• Finally, running outside is extremely free if you exclude the cost of the running shoes

Disadvantages of Running outside

• Running outside makes you dependent on the weather condition

• It is less ideal to run in the rain, snow, and extremely hot or cold temperatures

• Running outside during night time can be dangerous, and hence you need to keep a track of time.

• Running outside in the extreme cold or hot temperature can put you at risk of dehydration

• You have to keep the track of the route, people not good with tracking location will find it hard.

• You need to wear reflective clothing and a headlamp if you choose to run at night

Advantages of running on a treadmill

• A treadmill allows you to control the minute aspects of your run

• You don’t have to be dependent on the weather or timing to start your running, and can run at any time of the day and during any season without giving it a thought.

• Undeniably, the accessibility of the treadmill is the biggest advantage.

• Running on the treadmill is helpful for your joints as most treadmills have cushioned belts to absorb some of the impacts.

Disadvantages of running on a treadmill

• The price of the treadmill could be a disadvantage for some of the people who can’t afford it.

• Running on an indoor treadmill fixed in one place can become boring after some time.

• The mundane routine may impact mental well-being.

So, after much deliberation, it can be said that running on the road is good when the weather is clear, otherwise go for a treadmill.

