Tremendous Improvement in Security Situation in J&K Post-August 2019, Says Top Army Commander

Asserting that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a tremendous improvement and stabilisation since August 2019, a top Army commander said the union territory is regaining its past glory and peace through sacrifices of the security forces and people. He said security forces have eliminated 180 terrorists in 2021 and arrested 495 overground workers (OGWs), thereby giving a telling blow to the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a result of extraordinary synergy, security forces and other organisations of the government, the situation in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir has seen a tremendous improvement and stabilisation since August 2019. There has been a considerable improvement in all the parameters of terrorism and violence, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said in an interview to PTI.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.