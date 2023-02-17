Trial to Begin Soon to Introduce Psychological Tests In Entrance Exams for Assistant Commandants in CAPFs

A trial to introduce a psychological test for entrance exams to the Assistant Commandant position in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is likely to be introduced soon.

In a meeting held last week, a review was carried out of the syllabus and pattern of the Assistant Commandant exam. According to an official communication, the meeting also included a workshop-cum-user interaction to identify the required psychological abilities by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), Ministry of Defence.

Sources confirmed to News18 that the test will be conducted on a trial basis, but the starting date will be decided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts these exams.

“UPSC had desired to revise the syllabus of CAPFs (ACs) Exam, as it has not been reviewed since its inception and submitted a proposal to MHA for revision of scheme, syllabus and pattern of the CAPFs (ACs) Examination," the official communication, reviewed by News18, said.

In a meeting chaired by D-G ITBP Anish Dayal Singh last month, a decision was taken to finalise the attributes and abilities of the Assistant Commandant position, following which all forces were asked to send three officers, including a woman officer, at the rank of Assistant Commandant or above.

During the meeting, it was discussed that trainers and examiners need to get details about the pattern and syllabus which can be implemented initially in the trial mode. Later, after analysing the outcome of the trial, the shape of the exam will be finalised before introducing it.

Sources said complete implementation of the psychological test may take a couple of years as the trial will be held only during the examination. The UPSC will now decide if it wants to conduct the trial in the upcoming exams due in a few months or put it off to the next round.

The Assistant Commandant exam will be held in August and the result is scheduled to be declared in September.

The Services Selection Board (SSB), which is responsible for assessing candidates to be inducted in the Indian Armed Forces, has a psychological evaluation which includes Thematic Apperception Test (TAT), Word Association Test (WAT), and Situation Reaction Test (SRT).

According to former CRPF I-G MP Nathanael, a psychological test is the need of the hour. “In the Army, they assess candidates at screening level only. We have it at the last stage. It would be good if we can have it at the initial level. It will help to analyse if the candidate is psychologically strong enough to perform a tough duty and handle pressure with high efficiency," he told News18.

