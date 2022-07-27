Tribal Militants Lay Down Arms Before Biren Singh; No Bullet Will be Fired on Those Wanting to Return to Normal Lives, Says Manipur CM

Twelve cadres of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) including its chairman, deputy chairman and army chief laid down their arms and ammunition before the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, at a homecoming ceremony held on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles, Imphal.

The surrendered weapons include one M16 rifle, two AK56 rifles, one .22 rifle, one double barrel gun, one carbine, two 9mm pistols, etc, along with one Chinese hand grenade and one hand-held set.

Speaking on the occasion, Biren Singh congratulated the cadres on their voluntary homecoming to the mainstream stating that the cadres have now faith in the Indian Constitution and the governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s words that not a single bullet would be fired on those militants who want to return to their normal lives and join the national mainstream and no FIR would be lodged against them unless they are involved in a heinous crime. He appealed to paramilitary forces, Army and the police to keep the Union Home Minister’s commitment to encouraging more cadres of militant groups to come to the mainstream.

The CM maintained that there shouldn’t be any complication in the procedures to be followed for these groups coming to the mainstream, adding that the State government had opened up a single window facility to facilitate UG groups in coming back. He expressed satisfaction on high ranking militants joining the mainstream and added that many more are ready to come back. He expressed hopefulness that the State would be able to end militancy in the coming 3 to 4 years through political dialogues and homecomings.

Mentioning that the government has the political will and commitment to bring peace to the state, the Chief Minister instructed the chief secretary and director general of police to disburse the rehabilitation benefits to be given to the homecoming cadres timely in a time-bound manner. Such an initiative would create a positive message towards other militant groups on the steps taken up by the government, especially for surrendered cadres, he added.

The CM appealed to all the UGs groups to come back to the mainstream stating the political scenario of the State had changed. He further appealed to all to take their part in nation-building and in making One India.

Under the Revised Scheme for Surrender-Cum Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, rehabilitation benefits to be given to the surrendered cadres included a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh to each surrendered cadre, which is to be kept in their respective bank accounts as a fixed deposit for a period of three years; monthly stipends of Rs 6,000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons. Surrendered cadres will stay in a rehabilitation camp for a period of three years where they would be given various vocational training.

