‘Tribute to India’s Traditions, Heritage’: Nita Ambani Shares Her Vision for Mumbai's 'Most Modern Cultural Centre'

As India’s most modern, iconic and world class Cultural Centre for performing as well as visual arts gets ready for a grand debut, Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared her vision for the first-of-its-kind landmark in the heart of Mumbai named after her.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and will emerge as the most sought-after venue to showcase the best of India’s art and culture to the world and bring the world to India.

Nita Ambani called it a “truly inclusive centre for performers and visitors, as well as dreamers and creators, which aims to make the arts accessible to everyone with world-class infrastructure". “I stand before you, as an artiste, and an Indian classical dancer. At the age of six, I made a choice to learn Bharatnatyam, a classical Indian dance form. It was a choice that empowered me, gave me confidence, and helped shape the person I am today. I found my gift of expression and devotion in dance. For me, dance is a form of meditation. Something inside me connected so deeply to the world of arts! I have worked with weavers and craftspeople for a long time through our Reliance Foundation. With immense joy and pride, I am happy to present to you the realization of a life-long dream." she said.

“The NMACC is an ode to our nation. I hope it can be a platform for Indian arts and culture, both for the audience and the artists. I hope that it will become a place that nurtures and inspires talent for years to come," she added.

NMACC is Nita Ambani’s dream project to create an international destination in India for local art, artists, performers, and creators, better than what is available in regions like the US or Europe.

Isha Ambani announced the opening of NMACC in October 2022 to honour her mother’s love for culture. “My mother Nita Ambani is a philanthropist, educationist, businesswoman…But at her core, her strongest identity is that of a dancer. For more than 50 years, she has danced every day. I have seen her dedicate time towards her craft. Her passion for the arts is unparalleled. And she’s always wanted to create a space dedicated to the heritage and culture of India. Over the past few years, my mother and I along with our teams have worked relentlessly… towards making her dream come true."

The four-storeyed NMACC will contain 16,000 sq-feet purpose-built exhibition space and three theatres.

The largest of these, a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, will include an extraordinary and unique lotus-themed chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals.

