Tributes Pour in for 'Stalwart Politician' Sharad Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Visits Ex-Min's Home; Lalu Prasad Shares Heartfelt Message

Condolences poured in for socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav after he died late Thursday night at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Leaders across political lines paid their tributes to the 75-year-old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the condolence messages and tweeted, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today visited Sharad Yadav’s residence to pay his tributes to the former union minister.

“I have learnt a lot about politics from Sharad Yadav Ji. His passing away today has left me saddened. He shared a relationship of respect with my ‘dadi’," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled Yadav’s demise and said he strengthened the politics of quality. The Congress also said that Yadav’s demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the demise of former Union minister Sharad Yadav was an irreparable loss to Indian politics. “Heartfelt condolences to his family and followers on his passing away. May his soul rest in peace," the NCP chief tweeted.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad paid a heartfelt tribute to his electoral rival and asserted that their mutual differences “never resulted in any type of bitterness".

Prasad, who has engaged in electoral battles with Yadav in the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat, issued a video statement from his hospital bed in Singapore where he is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery.

Referring to Sharad Yadav as “bade bhai" or big brother, Lalu Yadav recalled his old association with Yadav. “On many an occasion, Sharad Yadav and I fought with each other. But our disagreements never led to any bitterness," said the RJD supremo who had held out a helping hand to Yadav when the latter was struggling to come out of political wilderness.

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav too expressed grief on Yadav’s demise. “I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah…great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless," he tweeted in Hindi.

A condolence message was also issued by former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader who recalled the key role played by Yadav, then the NDA convenor, in his appointment to the post when the JD(U)-BJP combine came to power in Bihar in 2005.

“Sharad Yadav was my political guardian. He played an important role in my appointment as Deputy CM. Bihar will never forget his contributions," tweeted Modi.

Describing Yadav as a stalwart politician, Mamata Banerjee too expressed condolences and said he was an immensely respected colleague.

“I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on," tweeted the TMC chief. “I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief," she added.

