Tried And Tested: Pariksha Pe Charcha to Be Held on January 27 in Town Hall Format

This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme with school students, teachers, and parents, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023, will be held on January 27 in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium, the union ministry of education (MoE) announced on Tuesday.

This will be the sixth edition of PPC, which will also have parents and teachers as participants. This event is held every year before annual exams where the PM himself addresses students across the nation and even overseas while select students get a chance to meet him. It is organised as part of the larger movement “exam warriors".

According to the ministry, a total of 38.80 lakh participants have registered for the event this year, which is more than double that of last year. “Of this, 31.24 lakh are students, 5.60 lakh are teachers and 1.95 lakh are parents. Last year about 15.7 lakh entries were received for the event," the ministry said in a statement. “Teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for the event this year."

Students were given time till December 30 to register and take part in a creative writing competition based on themes such as ‘Know your freedom fighters’, ‘Our culture is our pride’, ‘My book my inspiration’, ‘Save Environment for future generations’, ‘My life, my health’, ‘My startup dream’, and ‘Toys and Games for Learning in Schools’, among others.

The themes for teachers included ‘Our heritage’, ‘Enabling learning environment’, ‘Education and skilling’, ‘Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams’ while those for parents comprised ‘My child, my teacher’, ‘Adult Education- Making everyone literate’ and ‘Learning and growing together’.

About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov.in will be presented with a special PPC kit consisting of the Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.

Students from classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in PPC.

