Tripling on Two Wheelers Will Only Be Permitted When Petrol Price Rises to Rs 200, Says Assam BJP Chief

Assam BJP Chief, Bhabesh Kalita recently offered clarification for his previous statement where he had said that people should opt for tripling in two-wheelers, rather than driving luxury cars, to save fuel and explained that tripling will only be allowed in the state when the price of petrol touches Rs 200 per litre.

In a report published in Sentinelassam.com, Kalita was quoted saying, “I suggested tripling riding can be done only when petrol price touches Rs 200 per litre. When it reaches Rs 200 we can take the government’s permission to allow three people in one bike and even manufacture three-seater two-wheeler vehicles," he was quoted as saying by the sentinelassam.com.

Kalita, however, added that a hike in fuel price alone would not mean that people can do tripling, for that the Assam government will have to give permission. “They can even seek permission to manufacture three-seater in two-wheeler vehicles," Kalita added. The price of petrol has already crossed Rs. 100 per litre mark, a few days ago.

Kalita, while addressing the hike in commodity prices claimed that mustard’s price will ‘automatically reduce’ once the crops are harvested. “This year, the cultivation of mustard has not started after we will start and the crop is harvested, the price of the mustard oil will automatically reduce," media report quoted Kalita saying.

The upward climb of fuel prices in Assam has irked the common man, burning a hole in their pockets during this pandemic. After Petrol prices breached the 100-rupee mark in a few of the districts in Assam, it has been a bone of contention.

