Tripura Boy Has an Address on the Moon; Says Moon Land Much Cheaper than Earthly Prices

On Valentine’s Day, Suman Deb Nath from Sabroom of Tripura gifted himself a piece of land on the moon. Though Suman was aware of land deals on the earth’s natural satellite but was inspired by Bollywood stars to have the “Moony" possession.

“Bollywood stars have their land on the moon. I was inspired by them but held myself from exploring options as I believed that prices would be exorbitant and out of my reach. I searched for options on the net and realised that prices were not as high as I expected. I had to spend Rs 6,000 which includes shipping and PDF charges for one acre of moon land. There is this International Lunar Society which deals with moon land, I have purchased from them. I don’t think anyone from my state has done this earlier. I am happy, it’s an over the moon experience," shared Suman Deb Nath.

“In this deal, I have realised that land prices on Moon are much cheaper than prices here on earth," added the young teacher.

Advertisement

A post-graduate in Mathematics and teaching at a private academy, Suman Debnath’s registration of his land on the moon has been done and the hardcopy of the same shall reach him soon.

“Land on the moon is divided into plots and when I searched there were limited plots left. There are no plans to build a house and stay on the moon. It, however, feels good to own land on the Moon and my parents are happy too," expressed Suman.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the first Bollywood star to have purchased a piece of lunar land on the far side of the Moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the “Sea of Muscovy". The actor had an advanced telescope called the Meade 14" LX600, which helped him keep an eye on this prime piece of real estate from his home on Earth.

The actor had bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry, making him the first Bollywood actor to do so though Shah Rukh Khan had already been gifted a piece on the Moon by a fan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.