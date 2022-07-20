Tripura CM Manik Saha Tests Positive for Covid-19, Urges Precaution

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has tested positive for Covid-19 and urged those who had come in contact with him to take necessary precautions. “I have been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit and fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who’ve come in contact with me to take necessary precautions," Saha, who also heads the health department, wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saha inaugurated the newly constructed PSA oxygen plant and a renovated pond at IGM hospital in Agartala, where several other senior officials were also present.

While urging everyone to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distance, the dental surgeon-turned-politician added that his government is in the process of making masks mandatory in public places in the state. This comes in the wake of a rising number of cases in Tripura.

While Tripura registered 365 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, no new fatalities were logged. The state had reported 477 cases on Tuesday, and has recorded a decline in daily positivity rate from 12.9 percent to 10.86 percent, according to PTI.

The West Tripura district, of which the state capital Agartala is a part, has reported about half of the total number of cases registered in the state since the beginning of July.

(With PTI inputs)

