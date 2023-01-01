Tripura Minister N C Debbarma Dies of Cerebral Stroke; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Senior Tripura minister and BJP’s ruling ally IPFT’s founder-president N C Debbarma breathed his last on Sunday following a massive cerebral stroke.
The veteran tribal leader was 80 and is survived by his wife, four sons, and three daughters. He suffered a massive cerebral stroke on Saturday and was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he underwent surgery but breathed his last at 2.45 pm on Sunday, the spokesperson said.
PM Modi, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and JP Nadda among others expressed deep condolence over Debbarma’s death.
The state revenue and forest minister was not keeping well for the last few months as he was suffering from chronic diabetes, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) spokesperson Amit Debbarma said.
Debbarma, along with Mevar Kumar Jamatia, was inducted into the cabinet of Biplab Kumar Deb.
