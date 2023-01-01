Tripura Minister N C Debbarma Dies of Cerebral Stroke; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Senior Tripura minister and BJP’s ruling ally IPFT’s founder-president N C Debbarma breathed his last on Sunday following a massive cerebral stroke.

The veteran tribal leader was 80 and is survived by his wife, four sons, and three daughters. He suffered a massive cerebral stroke on Saturday and was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he underwent surgery but breathed his last at 2.45 pm on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

PM Modi, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and JP Nadda among others expressed deep condolence over Debbarma’s death.

Advertisement “Shri NC Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." tweeted PM Modi.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of a senior member of the state cabinet — NC Debbarma and my deepest condolence to the bereaved family. May his departed soul rest in peace," Saha said in a Facebook post.

Joining the bandwagon were also Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajib Bhattacharjee, and B L Santhosh who took to Twitter to extend their condolences.

The state revenue and forest minister was not keeping well for the last few months as he was suffering from chronic diabetes, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) spokesperson Amit Debbarma said.

Debbarma, along with Mevar Kumar Jamatia, was inducted into the cabinet of Biplab Kumar Deb.

