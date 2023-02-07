Shah’s Monday visit was his second trip to campaign in Tripura in a month. While the BJP is trying hard to retain Tripura and expand its footprints in Nagaland and Meghalaya, the Congress and the Left are scrambling to regain relevance.

Apart from the three-cornered contest (BJP, Left, Congress) in Tripura assembly election, there is the newly formed Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma that’s making waves.

According to a report in India Today, the Tipra Motha has released its election manifesto and promised to fight for ‘Greater Tipraland’, a separate state for the state’s indigenous people. The Tipra Motha’s other promises include a police force for the tribal council, 20,000 new jobs and a one-time package for militants who surrender.

The report stated that 45-year-old Pradyot Manikya Debbarma was born in Delhi and lives in Agartala, Tripura’s capital. He also worked as an editor. He is known as ‘Bubagra’ or ‘Maharaja’ among the locals and is one of the active voices for the rights of the indigenous Tripuri people in the state.

As a youth, Pradyot Manikya was an active Congress politician. His father, Kirit Bikram Debbarma, was a three-time MP and his mother, Bibhu Kumari, a two-time Congress MLA who had served as the revenue minister of Tripura.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are on a two-day visit to Tripura. After reaching Agartala Monday evening, Banerjee said she was not an outsider in Tripura and had worked for the state many years ago.

“I had worked with Santosh Mohan Dev (Santosh da) and Manoranjan Bhakta and know this state very well. I love the people of the hills and their culture and history attract me,” she said while speaking to the reporters.

“My leaders, including MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, MP Sushmita Dev and Rajib Banerjee were heckled in Tripura. I will give a detailed political speech tomorrow (February 7),” she further said.

Banerjee along with Abhishek visited the Tripureswari temple and offered puja on Monday. Hundreds of people stood on either side of the road to have a glance of the leader. The TMC chief will take part in a road show on Tuesday and then address a public meeting. On Monday, she also went to a tea stall and talked to local people.

All the constituencies of Tripura will vote in a single phase on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. Votes will be counted in all the three states on March 2. The tenures of the three assemblies, with 60 seats each, end on March 12, 15 and 22, respectively.

Read all the Latest India News here