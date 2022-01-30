Tripura Schools, Colleges to Reopen from Tomorrow

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges, and universities would open from Monday. He said this decision was taken by the state government in consultation with the directors of the state health and education departments to compensate for the learning losses and mental wellness of the students. The educational institutions, which would open on Monday include schools from pre-primary to higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities.

As the schools were closed most of the time of the last two years, the students could not meet their friends and they also suffered learning losses, he said. "The UNICEF recently observed that keeping schools closed is way higher than dangers of keeping them open. The World Bank has also cautioned that the students had suffered a lot and mental health of students had broken down", Nath told reporters, adding that examinations would be held as per schedule.

The minister said many educationists and guardians also asked the state government to open educational institutions. However, he said that appropriate COVID-19 behaviour would be maintained in all educational institutions. The state government had closed schools from January 15 till January 30 following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

