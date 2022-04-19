TRS Ward Councillor's Son, Friend Arrested for Drugging, Raping 20-year-old Woman

The son of a TRS ward councilor and his friend have been arrested for raping a 20-year-old woman multiple times in Telangana’s Suryapet district. The incident happened in the house of one of the accused in Kodad town from Friday night to Sunday, police said.

One of the two was an acquaintance of the survivor. He asked her to visit his house under the pretext of some work and she was made to take a cool drink after which both the men raped her multiple times and also beat her up, the police said.

The survivor gained consciousness on Sunday, escaped from the men, and narrated the ordeal to her mother. Kodad Circle Inspector Narsimha Rao said that based on their complaint, a rape case has been registered against the two accused. The survivor has been sent for medical examination, he added.

In her written complaint, the victim alleged that she was picked up by the accused, Mohd Ghose, who is TRS ward councillor’s son, and Sairam Reddy, in an auto and confined to a room for three days where they allegedly gangraped her.

Acting on the complaint, the two were taken into custody while the woman was sent for a medical examination, police added.

