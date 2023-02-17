Home » News » India » Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Rams into Another in Ajmer, Four Dead

The accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort on Thursday night, leading to a huge traffic jam on the highway

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 11:52 IST

Jaipur, India

An LPG-laden truck collided with another one carrying marble in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, leaving four people dead and another injured, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort on Thursday night, leading to a huge traffic jam on the highway, they said.

The fire engulfed neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property.

“Four persons were burnt alive and another was injured in the accident. Neighbouring shops and residences also caught fire," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said.

He said the fire was doused late last night and traffic has now been restored on the highway.  Police teams are assessing the loss and identifying the bodies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 17, 2023, 11:52 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 11:52 IST
