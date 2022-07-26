TTD to Introduce Virtual Queue Line System to Make Sarva Darshanam of Lord Venkateswara for Devotees in 2 Hours

Here is good news for the devotees of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh who have been waiting for long hours to get a glimpse of the presiding deity through the Sarva Darshan system. The authorities of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have been mulling a virtual queue line system in order to give priority to the devotees.

The TTD has been issuing tickets for Srivaari Nitya Seva under the lucky dip system and Arjitha Sevas under a first come first serve ticket basis. It is also issuing special entry Darshan of Rs 300 each per head online. It arranged special queue lines for the devotees such as Angapradikshanam, senior citizens, specially-abled persons, and persons suffering from chronic diseases. The TTD also established special queue complexes for the benefit of devotees who come under the Sarva Darshan System which serves in providing free darshan of Lord Venkateswara to the common people without charging them.

When it comes to the physical queue line system, the devotees have to wait for long hours to have a darshan of the presiding deity whereas children and senior citizens face difficulty. Though the TTD provides all facilities for devotees, there is no way of decreasing the waiting time in the complex. After coming to know about the difficulties that have been faced by the devotees, the TTD has been mulling replacing the physical queue line system with the virtual one for the common people.

Advertisement

According to the TTD sources, under the virtual mode, the common people who reach Tirumala with the prescribed slot time through Sarva Darshan System can get the darshan of Lord Venkateswara within two hours. With this, the devotees need not wait for long hours in the physical queue line.

The TTD has been issuing tokens for Angapradikshanam through online mode for the last three months which were issued earlier in offline mode. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the darshan tickets for senior citizens and specially-abled persons were issued in offline mode. At present, the tickets have been issued in online mode where the said devotees need not wait for long hours.

Post coronavirus pandemic, the TTD has started issuing darshan tickets on a time slot basis to the devotees. But with the sudden and unexpected surge in the pilgrim crowd at Tirumala and subsequent havoc in the queue lines, forced the TTD to cancel the darshan on a time slot basis and imposed the age-old physical queue line system.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here