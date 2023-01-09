Tunisha Spoke to Tinder Date Ali 15 Minutes before Her Death: Sheezan's Lawyer in Court

Tunisha Sharma spoke to a man named Ali through a video call around 15 minutes before she took her own life, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer told a court on Monday.

Tunisha’s co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan is in police custody after her mother accused him of abetment to suicide following the actress’s death on the sets of the television programme Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

After her breakup with Sheezan, Tunisha joined Tinder and matched with a person named Ali with whom she apparently went on a date, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra told the Vasai court during his bail hearing.

“In the last 15 minutes, she spoke to Ali on a video call. So it’s not me but Ali who was in touch," he said on behalf of his client.

Advertisement

Tunisha had confided in co-actor Parth and shown the rope with which she planned to end her life, and she had suicide on her mind, Sheezan’s lawyer said. “When I overheard this conversation, I intruded and contacted her family, informed them, and asked them to take care of her," he said for his client.

Sheezan and Tunisha’s relationship was cordial even after the breakup and they shot constantly for the show after that, said the lawyer.

“Another allegation is, I was forcing her to speak Urdu. I myself don’t know the language. I learn my lines as per the director’s demand. My sisters also don’t know Urdu," said Sheezan through his counsel.

There were allegations of conversion when images of Tunisha in hijab were circulated, which was part of costume change for the programme and Sheezan had nothing to do with it, said his lawyer.

“Only because of my religion I have been arrested; they made this love jihad angle. They could have questioned me for two days straight and the truth would be out. There was no reason to arrest me. If I was not Muslim, this would not have happened," Sheezan’s lawyer said on his behalf.

Advertisement

A criminal section has been set in motion though there is no evidence against Sheezan, his lawyer told the court.

“They should decide first if it’s suicide or something else. I have put all the facts in this case in front of the court. The court will decide," he said.

Advertisement

The court adjourned the bail hearing till January 11.

Read all the Latest India News here