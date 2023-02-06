Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Indian politicians on Monday expressed condolences over the earthquake tragedy in Turkey and Syria in which over 2,300 have lost their lives.

Expressing condolences, PM Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.

“Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," he tweeted.

“Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time," he said in another tweet.

The combined death toll due to the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday rose to 2,308 with authorities updating the figures to 1,498 deaths in Turkey and 810 confirmed fatalities in Syria, according to an AFP report.

India has also decided to send search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief material in coordination with the Turkey government. This came after Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Turkey today.

Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations.

Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General office in Istanbul, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed condolences over the tragedy.

“Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye. Have conveyed to FM @MevlutCavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time," he tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the deaths in the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the huge loss of life and property by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In this hour of grief, every Indian stands with the affected people of both the countries. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," he tweeted.

Condoling deaths, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the global community must come together to ensure swift relief to the affected region.

“Anguished by the news of lives lost in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The global community must come together to ensure swift relief to the affected region. My thoughts are with families of those who have lost their loved ones," he tweeted.

