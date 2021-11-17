'TV Debates Creating More Pollution, Common Sense Like Deodorant': Drama in SC as Delhi Chokes | Quotes

Delhi’s air pollution hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday saw accusations, denials and drama as the Centre explained it was not in favour of work-from-home for its employees, underling that it will “not be (of) much benefit and effect". In the last hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court had asked the centre and states to consider work-from-home for at least a week. Pollution due to factories, transportation, dust, and some part of stubble burning, are the major contributing factors, the top court had stressed. As the hearing progressed and the Delhi government too enlisted the measures taken to control the annual headache, the court seemed unimpressed.

Here are the top quotes in the hearing so far:

>Solicitor General: There has been nasty occurrences on TV to show that i misled the court on stubble burning.

>CJI Ramana (responding to SG): These kind of criticisms keep happening. Our conscience is clear and we work for betterment of society.

>SG in response to CJI Ramana saying the issue of stubble burning increase in 2 months was a matter of common sense, Solicitor General says: “Common sense is like deodorant. Those who don’t use it make others suffer."

>CJI Ramana: We don’t want to penalise farmers. We have requested states to persuade the farmers to not burn stubble. Why are you again and again raising this?

>CJI Ramana: You want to use some issue, make us observe and then make it controversial and then only blame game will remain. Debates in TV is creating more pollution than everyone else. Everybody has their own agenda. They don’t understand anything.

>Justice Kant: Please look at the plight of farmers and why they cannot follow these scientific methods. People sitting in Delhi in 5 or 7 star hotels they criticise how they contribute 30 to 40 percent to pollution.

