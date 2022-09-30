Twin Encounters Underway in Kashmir, 2 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla District; Cops Conduct Search Ops

Two predawn encounters are raging on in both North and South Kashmir areas for the past several hours between security forces and terrorists.

The first encounter began at around 1 am when army troops and police surrounded Chitragam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Four hours later, a second gunfight started in North Kashmir’s Pattan area of Baramulla.

While heavy firing is being exchanged by the two combatants in Patran, there has been a lull reported in the Chitragam village in Shopian for past few hours. A police officer said no firing has been reported for the past three hours. The officer however did not rule out the possibility of terrorists escaping from the cordon in the initial hours. Following this, several areas nearby are being raided and searched.

In the encounter in Pattan, two terrorist were killed after heavy firing was reported on both sides. An officer confirmed that all gaps have been plugged. “There is no chance that any terrorists may run away," the officer said.

The twin encounters on Friday come after another similar dual encounters in Kulgam earlier this week where three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani was killed. This month, nine terrorists have been killed and overall this year, more than 140 including 34 foreign terrorists have been eliminated.

